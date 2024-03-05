Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,198. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.