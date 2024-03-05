EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $616,147. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 4,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.