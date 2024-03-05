EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $616,147. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 4,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
