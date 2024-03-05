EJF Capital LLC Buys 5,602 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SuRo Capital worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 413.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SuRo Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $109.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.57. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.41.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

