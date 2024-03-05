EHP Funds Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 729,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

