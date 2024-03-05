EHP Funds Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,049. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $87.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

