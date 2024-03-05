Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

OGS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 151,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

