IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $248.02. 269,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average is $213.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

