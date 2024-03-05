Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Inari Medical stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 963,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,383. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

