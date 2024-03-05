Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.09. 698,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

