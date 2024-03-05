Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

POR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

