Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,428. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

