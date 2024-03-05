Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 260. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beeks Financial Cloud Group traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175.20 ($2.22), with a volume of 488012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.21).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

