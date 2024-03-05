WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $168.46 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $186.60 million and approximately $168.46 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00021547 USD and is up 27.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $186,189,904.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

