First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 3,252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 463,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,892. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

