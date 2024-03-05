Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):

2/26/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $325.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $378.00 to $327.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

1/31/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

1/26/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $10.86 on Tuesday, reaching $288.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,917. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

