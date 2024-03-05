QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Reduced by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.13 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.