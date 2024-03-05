PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,828 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PCG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 6,441,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,234,391. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

