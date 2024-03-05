DIMO (DIMO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.52 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and $2.84 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,349,446.42580724 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.51628857 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,269,602.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

