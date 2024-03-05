Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.