Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Acquires C$234,621.33 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.10. 482,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,951. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

