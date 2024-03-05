Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Acquires C$234,621.33 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
PAAS stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.10. 482,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,951. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
