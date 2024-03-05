Element Capital Management LLC Sells 10,651 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 1,880,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

