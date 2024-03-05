Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,907 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,214. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.