Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,490. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.79.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

