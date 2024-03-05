Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,183,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,933,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.1 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 30,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

