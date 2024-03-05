Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,016,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 9,275,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,474. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

