The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,019,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 3,245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,032.7 days.
The GPT Group Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. The GPT Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.
About The GPT Group
