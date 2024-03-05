Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Drops By 11.8%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

