ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 3,481,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,755. ON has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 273,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ON by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in ON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

