General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,282 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $277.43.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

