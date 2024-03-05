Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of THC stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 635,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,804. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

