Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 38.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 155.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. 512,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

