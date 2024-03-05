Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158,103 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $61,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,555. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.