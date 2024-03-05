Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.03. Semrush shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 646,608 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $510,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,636.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,548. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

