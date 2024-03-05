BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 348,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

