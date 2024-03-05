Element Capital Management LLC Sells 11,755 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 344.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 164.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 134,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 84,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

XEL stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.