Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.28. The company had a trading volume of 155,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,723. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

