Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UGI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 822,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,870. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.