Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,209,000. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,047,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.32. 738,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,806. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

