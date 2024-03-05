EULAV Asset Management Buys 16,200 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 563,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,089,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.