Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Canada Goose worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.6 %

GOOS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 719,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

