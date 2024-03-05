Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,563. The stock has a market cap of $257.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

