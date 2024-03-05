Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.26.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

