Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.23

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $118.22, with a volume of 18578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,339 shares of company stock worth $503,846. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

