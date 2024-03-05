Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.76

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 42835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

