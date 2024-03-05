John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.58

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 94315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $548.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

