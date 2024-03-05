Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $462.61

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $462.61 and last traded at $461.15, with a volume of 591324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Get Linde alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.92 and its 200 day moving average is $399.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.