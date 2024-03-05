Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.46

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.46 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 23687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $705,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

