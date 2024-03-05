Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.18

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 113547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

