iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.77

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 1177992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 108,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.