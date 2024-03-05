Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.00

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.65), with a volume of 1397751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.57).

Cairn Homes Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £844.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.07.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

